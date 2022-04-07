MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting suspect was arrested and found with several firearms according to the Merced Police Department

On Thursday, around 2:00 p.m. the Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit along with the Merced Sheriff Department Supervise Release team found 21-year-old Christian Mercado on Primrose Avenue in Merced.

According to police, Mercado was a suspect in a recent shooting that happened on April 1, on X Street.

Mercado was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

During a search of the residence where Mercado was found, officers say they found two handguns.

The guns were submitted to the Department of Justice crime lab to see if they have any relation to the April 1 shooting.

Mercado was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to police.