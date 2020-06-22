Merced shooting suspect arrested in Stockton

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced shooting suspect was arrested in Stockton, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Sunday at 10:15 p.m., the Police Department responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the area of 11th and Canal Street. Officers located the victim a short distance away being transported by family to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as Sergio Jesus Munos, 28, of Stockton.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was trying to remove Munos from the property after a domestic dispute, according to police. Munos then retrieved a handgun and shot the victim.

The Stockton Police Department located Munos at his home where he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant as well as the attempted homicide charges.

Munos was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Adrian at 209-385-4731 or by email at adriana@cityofmerced.org.

