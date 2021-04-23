Merced Sheriff’s identify suspect after man dies in Dos Palos

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced Sheriff’s Department investigates the death of a man who was found in the 16000 Block of Highway 33 in Dos Palos Thursday.

Deputies said they responded for a welfare check of a Hispanic man with blood on his face. The California Highway Patrol and Riggs Ambulance were the first to arrive on scene and located the man and performed medical aid with no success.

Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Hugo Noe Sanchez of Dos Palos and recovered the gun they say was used in the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.