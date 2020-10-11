Merced residence with people inside struck multiple times by gunfire

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced residence with multiple people inside, including children, was struck multiple times by gunfire late Saturday night, according to Merced Police.

Officers responded to the area of 3700 Whitewater Way around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found over 30 bullet shell casings lying in the street in front of the victim’s residence.

The residence was struck multiple times as well as two vehicles that belonged to the victim, Police said. A suspect description was not provided.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police said the shooting motive is unknown at this time.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Detective Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

