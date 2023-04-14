MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department conducted a citywide search on Thursday, April 13, that resulted in several firearms being turned over and arrests made.

The search was conducted in an effort to decrease shootings that were caused by gang members in the City of Merced.

Operation Stats:

17 – Searches (probation, parole, and search warrants)

7 – Arrests for crimes including unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery, violation of probation, violation of parole, and obstructing an investigation.

2 – Firearms Seized

Photo Credit: Merced Police Department Photo Credit: Merced Police Department Photo Credit: Merced Police Department

Officials say in 2022, there were 103 shootings reported in Merced, 26 occurred between January and March. Year to date, 33 shootings have been reported in 2023 with many of the shootings reported being gang-related.

Merced police officers say they are committed to ending gang violence and have recovered 183 firearms so far in 2023.