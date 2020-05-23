Merced Police seek suspects who stole tires and wheels off of vehicles

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police announced Saturday they are looking for suspects who stole tires and wheels off of Toyota and Honda vehicles throughout Merced.

Officers are looking the criminals as they told citizens on Facebook to be aware.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity and people loitering around vehicles should contact Officer Abanathie at 209-388-7798 or email abanathies@cityofmerced.org.

