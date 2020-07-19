Merced Police seek driver involved in hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police said they are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

An officer saw a vehicle driving on N Street at 8th Street just before 10 p.m. and noticed that the vehicle had what appeared to be fresh front-end damage including a broken front windshield. The officer began to follow the vehicle to try to perform a traffic stop.

At the same time, dispatchers report a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian had just occurred, Police said. Reports were that a small black four-door vehicle had struck a pedestrian at 18th and R streets and had fled the area.

The description matched the vehicle the officer was following.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, Police said. A chase ensued until the driver escaped from the vehicle while it was moving, causing it to strike two parked vehicles in the area of 500 M St.

The officer chose to not chase the suspect on foot because there was a passenger left in the vehicle and wanted to check on them for any injuries.

Police said the victim in the hit and run suffered moderate to serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was listed in stable condition.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle, identified as female, was not injured and was released after being interviewed by officers.

The suspect driver is described as a Latino man with light complexion, height of 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, thin build and wearing gray sweatshirt and dark jeans, Police said.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer McKinnon at 209-769-6996 or by email at mckinnonn@cityofmerced.org.

