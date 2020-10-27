Merced Police searching for suspect who stole car with 3-year-old inside

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — UPDATE: The Merced Police Department tweeted that the 3-year-old inside a stolen vehicle was found safe.

Authorities say that around 6:47 p.m. the mother left 3-year-old Jessie Sanchez in a car with the motor running at the 400 block of W. 27th Street. The mom went inside to get her purse, but when she came back out, the suspect was leaving with Jessie inside the car.

The Merced Police Department did an extensive neighborhood and issued an Amber Alert.

CHP got a call from someone who saw the Amber Alert, saying they saw the vehicle near the Chevron in Chowchilla. CHP contacted the Chowchilla Police Department and they located the vehicle with the child inside. Police say the child was alone.

Chowchilla PD had to do a forced entry to get Jessie. She was unharmed and was still in a car seat.

CHP is taking the little girl back to family in Merced.

