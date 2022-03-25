MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Merced gas station

Officers responded to an armed robbery on Smiley’s Gas Station on West 16th Street around 8:27 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with a revolver he had in his backpack and demanded cash and cigarettes. The suspect also ordered the clerk to lay on the ground according to officials.

The suspect stole over $1000 in cash and cigarettes according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is outstanding.

Police are describing the suspect as a 40 to 50 year old white man around 6’0, 200 pounds. He wore a white t-shirt, black vest, gloves, mask and a grey or green beanie.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Officer Sarah Abanathie at 209-385-6905 or by email at abanathies@cityofmerced.org.