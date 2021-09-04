Merced Police searching for attempted homicide suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted homicide on Saturday, according to Merced Police officers.

Just before 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Loughborough Drive for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives called out to the scene identified the suspect as Ryan Butler Vigil, 30 of Merced.

Authorities say an arrest warrant has been made for Vigil for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Vigil fled prior to officer arrival and remains at large.

For anyone with information on Vigil’s whereabouts contact the Merced Police Department (209) 385-8836 or Detective Odom by phone at (209) 388-7814 or email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.