MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is underway for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery in Merced Wednesday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 9:45 a.m. officers responded to Bernie’s Liquor store at 2322 G Street. The store employees say the suspect entered the store and immediately pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the area with approximately $350.

Police say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived at the scene. The suspect was described by police as a male adult, of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

According to officials, the suspect wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask, grey sweatpants, and orange-colored gloves.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Merced Police officer Zazueta at 209-388-7783 or by email at zazuetat@cityofmerced.org