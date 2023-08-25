MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man is in police custody after officers uncovered an unserialized assault rifle and several other firearms from his home, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday, August 25, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Merced Police Department’s Gang Unit served a search warrant and recovered four rifles.

The firearms were recovered at Lambert’s home by Merced Police.

Officers were following up on information that 33-year-old Codee Lambert was in possession of an unserialized assault rifle and several other firearms.

As officers served the search warrant, they located Lambert leaving his home near 12th St. and S St.

Lambert had the assault rifle on him in a duffle bag and as officers searched the home, they located two shotguns, another rifle, and ammunition.

Lambert was arrested on suspicion of firearms-related charges.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at RochaT@CityofMerced.org.