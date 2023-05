MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police are investigating the cause of a shooting happening Friday evening.

Officers say just before 9:00 p.m. Friday, they responded to the Grove Apartments in the area of Parsons Avenue near Gerard Avenue for calls regarding a shooting.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.