Merced Police investigate felony hit and run collision

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating a felony hit and run collision that took place early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. police said they responded to a report of a vehicle collision that took place in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and the Highway 99 overpass.

When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found a man in the roadway with major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle that struck the man fled the area before calling for help and checking on the victim.

The Merced Police Department described the suspect vehicle as a silver Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, with a sunroof and four doors.

The vehicle is said to have front end drive side damage and a missing driver side rear view mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to contact Officer Crain at (209) 385-6912 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.