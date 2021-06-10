Merced Police investigate felony hit and run collision

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating a felony hit and run collision that took place early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. police said they responded to a report of a vehicle collision that took place in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and the Highway 99 overpass.
When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found a man in the roadway with major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle.
Officers said the vehicle that struck the man fled the area before calling for help and checking on the victim.
The Merced Police Department described the suspect vehicle as a silver Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, with a sunroof and four doors.
The vehicle is said to have front end drive side damage and a missing driver side rear view mirror.
Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to contact Officer Crain at (209) 385-6912 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.