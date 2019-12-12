Merced police chase leads to arrest and treasure trove of weapons

Gilberto Ramirez, 22, and Lessly Diaz, 19 (Courtesy of the Merced Police Department)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A police chase in Merced Wednesday afternoon turned into the discovery of a treasure trove of weapons and stolen property, according to the Merced Police Department.

(Courtesy of the Merced Police Department)

Officers tried to stop a vehicle along Donna Drive around 1:31 p.m., Sgt. Brian Rodriguez said. The driver failed to stop his vehicle and a police pursuit ensued.

Police pursued the suspect’s vehicle until it crashed into four cars on G Street and Olive Avenue.

Officers removed the driver, identified as Gilberto Ramirez, 22, and passenger Lessly Diaz, 19, from the car and arrested them, Rodriguez said.

Officers responded to Ramirez’s residence on Vaca Way and performed a search warrant.

(Courtesy of the Merced Police Department)

Rodriguez said police found three shotguns, two handguns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and stolen property. Officers then searched a storage unit associated to Ramirez and found eight rifles.

Ramirez was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail on felony evading, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or email GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

