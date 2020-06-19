Merced Police catch pair of catalytic converter thieves in the act

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pair of catalytic converter thieves in Merced were caught stealing a number of parts from AT&T vehicles early Friday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers received a report around 2 a.m. of two people inside an AT&T yard at 1860 Wardrobe Ave. Responding officers saw the suspects running into a neighboring schoolyard, where they were found hiding in bushes.

Despite the suspects being seen on video cutting catalytic converters from vehicles and officers saw them fleeing the scene, they told officers they were sleeping.

Police were told that they had stopped to sleep because it looked like a nice area and had fallen asleep in the bushes.

Officers found that they had removed nine converters from vehicles in the yard. The suspects were identified as Dennis Toney, 38, and Sean Pelton, 48, and were both arrested.

Pelton is known to AT&T employees as he has reportedly stolen catalytic converters from several AT&T locations in multiple cities, Police said.

The suspects were released on citation due to current statewide zero bail orders.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Officer Chavez at 209-388-7713 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

