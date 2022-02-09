Merced Police asking for the public’s help in finding jewelry store thieves

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – Merced police are still searching for 10-15 people who smashed and grabbed merchandise from a jewelry store in the Merced Mall.

Bystander video shows the suspects smashing glass cases and stealing merchandise from the Prestigio Jewelers.

“The subjects that entered the business were armed with hammers, sledgehammers, and other weapons,” said Sergeant Emily Foster with the Merced Police Department.

Foster says it’s the largest-scale crime of this type she’s ever seen in Merced.

“Employees at the business are pretty traumatized. This was a very scary event for them to go through,” she said.

It follows a series of smash-and-grab robberies occurring around the state. Chief Deputy of the Merced County District Attorney Matthew Serratto says state laws make it difficult to keep crooks locked up.

“There’s a lot of zero bail policies that have been set at the state level which we obviously have to follow, but on certain offenses, you don’t book people into jail,” he said.

The next order of business: tracking down the suspects, who might not live in the area.

Serratto says once they’re caught, the District Attorney’s office will begin working the case to see what charges can be filed.

“If it’s a robbery, your maximum term is five years. If it’s a gang-related robbery, that adds 10 years, so could be up to 15 years,” he said.

One key factor in determining charges is whether the hammers were only used to smash the glass, or if they were also used to threaten bystanders.

If it’s not classified as a robbery, Serratto said it will likely be a grand theft or conspiracy to commit theft.

Anyone with more information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.