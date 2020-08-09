Merced Police anti-gang unit arrest Atwater man after finding weapons, ammo and drugs while serving search warrant

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man in Atwater on Saturday after finding handguns, ammunition and drugs while serving a search warrant.

Anti-gang unit officers served a search warrant in the area of 3300 Virginia Ave. at 5:30 p.m. and found two semi-automatic firearms, ammunition, and crystal methamphetamine.

Police said the suspect, identified, as Kamon Stephens, 40, has a criminal history, making it illegal for him to hold firearms and ammunition.

Stephens was arrested on weapons and narcotics-related offenses.

