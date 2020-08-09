Merced Police anti-gang unit arrest Atwater man after finding weapons, ammo and drugs while serving search warrant

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man in Atwater on Saturday after finding handguns, ammunition and drugs while serving a search warrant.

Anti-gang unit officers served a search warrant in the area of 3300 Virginia Ave. at 5:30 p.m. and found two semi-automatic firearms, ammunition, and crystal methamphetamine.

Police said the suspect, identified, as Kamon Stephens, 40, has a criminal history, making it illegal for him to hold firearms and ammunition.

Stephens was arrested on weapons and narcotics-related offenses.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com