MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several businesses were cited by the Merced Police Department for allegedly selling alcohol to minors during a minor decoy sting operation on June 2, officers said on Thursday.

According to police, they worked with a minor decoy, with direct supervision of the officers, that entered businesses licensed to sell alcohol and then tried to purchase alcohol.

Officers say three businesses sold alcohol to the minor decoy, but the majority of the businesses they did the sting operation on did not.

Authorities state that businesses that sold alcohol to the minor decoy were cited for the violation of selling alcohol to a minor and counseled on the law, as well as reminded of how their license to sell alcohol is jeopardized for selling to minors.

The Merced Police Department reminds businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol that if they sell alcohol to a minor, some of the actions taken against them include a fine, a suspension of their liquor license, the permanent revocation of their license, or all of the above.