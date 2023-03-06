MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted man has been arrested with a loaded firearm and narcotics for sale, officials with the Merced Police Department say.

According to the authorities, on Saturday at around 8:13 p.m., the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit located 40-year-old Gene Faust in the 300 block of West 21st Street.

Police said Faust was known to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest regarding a failure to appear in court for evading police.

When the suspect was arrested, officers said he had a loaded 9mm handgun in his pocket. Inside his vehicle, he had 483 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of fentanyl, according to the police.

Faust was booked into the Merced County Jail for his outstanding warrant and on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person as well as possession of narcotics for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Arnulfo Centeno at (209) 388-7742 or by email at CentenoA@CityofMerced.org.