MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member has been taken into custody under suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday, April 7, officers arrested known gang member 34-year-old Steven Vasquez, who was wanted for attempted homicide.

On April 1 at approximately 1:11 a.m., Merced police officers said they were dispatched to a shooting at East Yosemite Parkway and Glen Avenue. Officers found a victim suffering a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Motel Drive.

Police say they also found the victim’s vehicle which appeared to have been shot numerous times.

The victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital where officials say they remained in stable condition.

As investigators followed up on the case, they say they found numerous places with surveillance video footage. Gang officers were able to identify that there were several suspects in the shooting from the video surveillance.

One of these subjects was identified as Vasquez, a known gang member. A warrant was issued for Vasquez’s arrest and on Friday, April 7, Merced PD gang officers located Vasquez in the 300 block of South Parsons Avenue.

Vasquez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on his warrant for attempted homicide, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, and gang enhancements, officials say.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact them at (209) 388-7735.