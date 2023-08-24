MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on several charges related to child endangerment, attempted homicide, domestic violence, and possession of firearms, according to the Merced Police Department.

On August 23, 2023, officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit received information that 33-year-old Fred Ochoa was staying in the 1200 block of Devonwood Drive.

Ochoa was identified as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Stanislaus County for attempted homicide.

Photo Credit: Merced Police Department Photo Credit: Merced Police Department

The officers were able to locate Ochoa at his home and upon doing so there were several unsecured firearms found in the home.

The officers also identified 38-year-old Frankie Camacho inside of the home and they identified that he had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.

Officials say Ochoa was booked into the Merced County Jail for his Stanislaus County warrant, for firearms-related charges, and for child endangerment. Camacho was also arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for his warrant.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7782 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.