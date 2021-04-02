Merced mother arrested following DUI crash that left 2 children injured

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced woman was arrested after being suspected of driving under the influence following a crash that left two of her child passengers injured, according to Merced Police.

Officers responded to the area of 300 E. 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a traffic collision. One of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as Amy Saetern, 21, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Police reported that two of the occupants in Saetern’s vehicle were children, ages 3 and 4.

The children suffered minor head and facial trauma and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both children were listed in stable condition.

Saetern was not injured in the crash, police said. She was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of felony DUI and felony child endangerment.