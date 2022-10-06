MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Merced Police Department.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a minor.
Officers said they were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Rene Martinez of Merced.
A warrant has since been issued for Martinez’s arrest.
Investigators said Martinez is wanted on charges of assault with the intent to commit a felony, oral copulation with a minor, and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.
Martinez is described as 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this case or Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209) 388-7773.