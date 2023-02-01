Merced man wanted for sexual assault of minor, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Merced is wanted for sexual assault of a minor, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on October 1, 2022, they responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a minor.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Rene Martinez of Merced.

Martinez is wanted under suspicion of assault with the intent to commit a felony, oral copulation with a minor, and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor according to authorities.

The Merced police department is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209) 388-7773.