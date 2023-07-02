MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was arrested Saturday evening under suspicion of manufacturing firearms illegally, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. officers from their Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that 29-year-old Jared Jackson and other people in his home were illegally manufacturing firearms. Police served a search warrant to Jackson’s home in the 200 block of West 18th Street.

When officers searched the home, they say six complete firearms and parts to put together four more were found. In detail, they found:

10mm ghost gun

40-caliber ghost gun

.22 revolver

12-gauge shotgun

.223 AR-15 rifle

.308 AR-15 style rifle.

ammunition and equipment to reload ammunition

Authorities say the firearms were not secured and placed in an area easily accessible by a small child in the home.

Police say Jackson was arrested and booked under suspicion of firearm manufacturing-related charges and child endangerment. Officers are actively investigating the involvement of the other occupants in the home that were not there during the service of the search warrant.