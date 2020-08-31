Merced man shot while driving crashes into light pole, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating after they found a man involved in a car crash was suffering a gunshot wound in Merced on Monday, according to police.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Campus Parkway in Merced.

Merced Police said while responding to a call of a car crash, officers found a 42-year-old driver was shot.

Police say the driver was going south on Campus Parkway when he was shot his vehicle veered off the road, striking a light pole.

The victim was transported to a Modesto hospital his condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703.

Video in this story was provided by Merced GW News.

