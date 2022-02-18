Merced man found guilty of first-degree murder

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. – (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s office.

Tyler Seng Saephan was arrested on Sept. of 2017 for his involvement in the death of Adrian Christoper Ayala.

Police said on the morning of August 7, 2015, Saephan agreed to meet Ayala to purchase marijuana from him.

Saephan instead robbed Ayala and shot him four times, according to police. Ayala’s mother found him dead in the street afterward, according to reports.

Police said further investigation revealed the gun that was used in the shooting had been stolen before the shooting. Saephan was also found to have a criminal history that prevented him from legally owning any firearms.

Saephan was later arrested in 2017. and is scheduled for sentencing on March 18, 2022.