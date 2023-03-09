MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Merced was critically injured after being shot while driving Tuesday evening, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. they responded to Dinkey Creek and Manzanita avenues for a shooting.

Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who had crashed into two parked vehicles in the 2200 block of east Childs Avenue. The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities believe the incident was related to drug sales and remains under investigation.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (209) 388-7829.