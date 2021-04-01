Merced man convicted of first-degree murder, DA says

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday afternoon according to the Merced County District Attorney’s office.

The charges are related to crimes that occurred in Merced County during spring 2020.

On April 20, 2020, Hector Delacruz Jr. brutally stabbed Santiago Mantar to death while he was working at a dairy near Gustine.

Five days earlier, on April 15, 2020, Delacruz attempted to murder a man at another dairy near Gustine, while robbing and assaulting two others.

The District Attorney’s office says he was also convicted of attempted murder and six other felonies related to robbery, assault, and possession of a firearm.

