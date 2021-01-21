Merced man arrested in hit and run crash that killed cyclist

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man involved in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist earlier in the week.

On Monday evening, officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a cyclist that occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 16th and G streets. The cyclist later died from the injuries suffered in the crash.

Police reported that the suspect vehicle and the driver were found with the public’s help Wednesday in an area along Beachwood Drive. The vehicle appeared to have substantial damage consistent with the collision.

The suspected vehicle was towed as evidence and the driver, identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 38, was arrested, Police said. The department and the victim’s family thanked the public for their help in resolving the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Officer McKinnon at 209-388-6912 or by email at McKinnonN@cityofmerced.org.