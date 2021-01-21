Merced man arrested in hit and run crash that killed cyclist

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The suspect vehicle and Juan Antonio Vega, 38 (Merced Police)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man involved in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist earlier in the week.

On Monday evening, officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a cyclist that occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 16th and G streets. The cyclist later died from the injuries suffered in the crash.

Police reported that the suspect vehicle and the driver were found with the public’s help Wednesday in an area along Beachwood Drive. The vehicle appeared to have substantial damage consistent with the collision.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The suspected vehicle was towed as evidence and the driver, identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 38, was arrested, Police said. The department and the victim’s family thanked the public for their help in resolving the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Officer McKinnon at 209-388-6912 or by email at McKinnonN@cityofmerced.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.