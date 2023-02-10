MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man from Merced for a 2022 homicide Thursday morning.

Merced Police officers say on Dec. 11 2022 around 8:00 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Olympia Court for a gunshot victim.

Officers say they found Aaron Albert Jimenez who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. They say Jimenez was shot at close range with an air rifle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merced Police Department

Detectives say they determined Jimenez was shot a few blocks away from where he died.

On Thursday at approximately 9:41 a.m., police say, Angel Saavedra Barraza, 32 of Merced was arrested for the homicide of Jimenez.

Barraza was taken into custody without incident after detectives located him during the service of a search warrant in Newman, according to officials.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.