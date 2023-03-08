MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Merced Wednesday morning after being found in possession of over 1500 fentanyl for sale, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., the gang unit officers served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Piro Drive in Atwater and arrested 26-year-old Seth Ingalsbe for several narcotic sales-related warrants.

Upon investigation of the home, officers say they found over 1500 fentanyl pills, money, packaging material, and scales.

Courtesy of the Merced Police Department

Ingalsbe was booked into the Merced County Jail for his outstanding warrants and for possession of narcotics for sale.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact them at (209) 388-7742.