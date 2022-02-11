DA: Gun and drug charges for Merced man

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A Merced man, Johnathan Eldon Moss Jr., was arrested for intent to distribute narcotics, and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, while officers were searching Moss’s home and his vehicle, they found several hundred rounds of ammunition, a high capacity rifle and pistol magazines, a high-capacity speed loader for rifle magazines, a ledger keeping track of weapons and ammunition sold, a body armor vest, cocaine and other drugs, and $10,990 in cash.

Officials say Moss has had prior felony charges relating to firearms, drugs, domestic violence, and stalking. Moss is not allowed to be in possession of firearms or ammunition, according to officials.

The District Attorney’s Office says Moss could face up to 30 years in prison for the recent drug possession offenses plus 10 years for the felon possession of ammunition charges.