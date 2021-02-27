Merced man arrested after strangling man with cord

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested Saturday morning after strangling a man with a cord until first responders arrived, according to Merced Police.

Emergency crews received a report of an unknown medical issue around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 3300 R St. Firefighters arrived to find a man on top of another man.

The suspect, identified as Jose Perez, 19, of Merced, had a cord wrapped around a man’s neck and was strangling him, Police said. He released the victim once he saw the first responders.

Perez was taken into custody by officers while emergency crews provided aid to the victim.

The victim, identified as a Hispanic male in his 50s, was taken to a Modesto hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Perez was booked into the Merced County Jail on a charge of attempted homicide.



Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Barajas at 209-388-7828.