Merced man arrested after stabbing 1, threatening another person

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested Friday night after stabbing another man and threatening to harm a female, according to Merced Police.

Officers were sent to the area of 1100 W. Main St. around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a man who was a victim of a stabbing. There was then a report of a possible second female victim who was located in the area of 1600 T St.

Officers found the female who had not been stabbed, learning she had been threatened by a man with a knife, Police said. As the female was talking to officers, a man with a stab wound to his hand walked up.

Authorities searched the area of the suspect and found Arthur Aguilar, 61, walking close by.

Police said his clothing matched the description of the suspect and he was carrying a bloody knife when officers contacted him.

Aguilar was identified by both victims and witnesses as the person responsible for the stabbing.

Police said Aguilar was placed under arrest and booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threats and brandishing a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to contact Officer Rosales at 209-388-7775 or by email at rosalesn@cityofmerced.org.

