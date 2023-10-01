MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit following an alleged robbery Saturday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of G Street for a report of a robbery around 8:30 a.m.

Officers learned a woman was selling honey when she was approached by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Leonardo Alamar, who demanded her purse, threatening to shoot her. After struggling, Alamar fled in his vehicle with the victim’s purse.

A couple of hours later around 1:00 p.m., police say they found Alamar driving the same car traveling west on N.W. Bear Creek Drive from Mckee Road. As they tried to stop him, Alamar sped off and a pursuit ensued.

As he turned south onto G Street, authorities say Alamar threw a black bag containing a .22 caliber rifle out the window which officers recovered. As the pursuit proceeded through east Merced, officers attempted to set up a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver but Alamar turned and rammed their car.

Eventually, Alamar’s car came to a stop near East 21st Street and Keely Road where officers say he was taken into custody. Police found more ammunition and magazines inside the car belonging to the rifle that was thrown out.

Merced police says Alamar was booked under suspicion of robbery, evading police, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, and assault with a deadly weapon.