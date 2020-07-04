KSEE24 RESCAN /
Merced man arrested after officers serve search warrant, find drugs for sale, assault weapon

Crime

Kevin Hatibovic, 27 (Courtesy of Merced Police)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested Friday after officers served a search warrant and found narcotics ready to be sold and an assault rifle, according to the Merced Police Department.

(Courtesy of Merced Police)

Officers served a search warrant at 245 E. 23rd St. #4 at 6:15 p.m. and contacted Kevin Hatibovic, 27. During their search, officers found seven ounces of crystal methamphetamine as well as an assault rifle with a detachable high capacity magazine.

Police said the narcotics were packaged consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Hatibovic was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and possession of an assault rifle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

