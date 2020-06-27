Merced man arrested after incident with neighbors and officers

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested Friday night after making criminal threats to neighbors then climbing onto the roof his home and tossing items at officers before charging at them, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers were sent to 2653 Midge Ave. around 8 p.m. for a report of someone making criminal threats. They arrived to find that Michael Gonzales, 26, had threatened his neighbors with brass knuckles and vandalized their fence.

Gonzales climbed onto the roof and refused to come down when officers tried to take him into custody.

While officers tried to convince him to come down, Gonzales threw several items at them, Police said. He eventually pulled a large bolt from the roof of the home, jumped down and charged at officers.

Officers reported they used “less than lethal” means to disarm and take Gonzales into custody. He had been known to officers due to his recent arrest for negligent discharge of a firearm, threatening and trying to attack an officer while armed with a knife.

Police said since Gonzales is a threat to public safety, officers requested and were granted a bail enhancement of $1 milion.

Gonzales was booked into the Merced County Jail on seven counts of aggravated assault on an officer, six counts of resisting arrest with violence, six counts of assault and battery, criminal threats and vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Wilson at 209-388-7757 or by email at wilsonc@cityofmerced.org.

Michael Gonzales, 26 (Courtesy Merced Police)

