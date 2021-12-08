Merced man arrested after assaulting and harassing multiple women, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man has been arrested for a series of assaults, according to the Merced Police Department.

At about 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man that tried to kiss a woman on the 900 block of Loughborough Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found two female victims that provided police with a description of the man. Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as Eduardo Rodriguez Jr., who was found by officers still on their way to the scene

According to investigators, the first female victim said she was followed by Rodriguez who was making lewd comments towards her, which frightened her and she pepper-sprayed him. Rodriguez then reportedly threatened to harm the victim and kicked a nearby cat before fleeing the scene according to police.

The second victim claims she was approached by Rodriguez who grabbed her and tried to kiss her. The victim was able to push Rodriguez away, according to police.

Merced police also received a call about a man harassing customers at a Target store that matched Rodriguez’s description. According to police, one customer says when she was bent over, a man came up from behind and grabbed her by the waist.

Investigators say that during police interviews Rodriguez mentioned an additional incident but did not provide additional information about it.

Rodriguez was booked into the Merced County Jail for criminal threats and assault. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact police.