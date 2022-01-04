Merced man accused of sexually abusing child, $1.2M warrant issued for his arrest

Photo of Lucas Rodriguez Salgado provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a man accused of sexually abusing a child, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Monday night, officials say someone called 911 to report that a child was continuously being sexually abused by a man.

After investigating, officers say they were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Lucas Rodriguez Salgado of Merced.

Detectives tried to track Salgado down and take him into custody, but he reportedly managed to escape capture by leaving the area.

A $1,200,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of Salgado.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Cruz Jasso at (209)385-8889.