MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of a man accused of kidnapping and killing four family members in Merced has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing.

On Thursday, Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, pleaded not guilty to criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence during his arraignment in court.

Alberto was arrested on Thursday, October 7, one day after the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in an orchard near Dos Palos.

Investigators said Jesus had kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business near Highway 59 and 8th Street on Monday, October 3.

Jesus pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him during his arraignment last Thursday.

Alberto and Jesus are expected to make their next court appearance on December 15.