MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to the 2400 block of White Fir Ct. in Merced and currently have the street closed off.

Officers are advising the public to avoid traveling through the area as the investigation is ongoing.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact detectives at (209) 388-7814.