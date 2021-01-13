Merced County Sheriff provides update on jail escape

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the escape of six inmates from the Merced County Jail on Friday.

Two of the inmates, Andres Nunes Rodriguez Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman, were recaptured in the San Diego area, while Edgar Eduardo Ventura was caught in Firebaugh.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office is working with agencies at the local, state, and federal level to try to arrest the other remaining escaped inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 per inmate for any information that leads to their arrests. That tip line is 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit their website.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the escaped inmates should be considered armed and dangerous.