Merced County Sheriff provides update on jail escape

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
3 escaped Merced County inmates arrested, 3 others remain on the run

Image courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the escape of six inmates from the Merced County Jail on Friday.

Two of the inmates, Andres Nunes Rodriguez Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman, were recaptured in the San Diego area, while Edgar Eduardo Ventura was caught in Firebaugh.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office is working with agencies at the local, state, and federal level to try to arrest the other remaining escaped inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 per inmate for any information that leads to their arrests. That tip line is 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit their website.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the escaped inmates should be considered armed and dangerous.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com