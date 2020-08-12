Merced County Sheriff investigates possible kidnapping near Los Banos

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a firearm and kidnapping.

According to deputies, around 4 p.m., on Aug. 7, a man parked near a woman on the aqueduct overpass on South Creek Road south of Almond Drive, in Los Banos. The man pointed a firearm at the woman and fired the firearm twice.

Deputies said it is unknown if the victim was shot. The suspect continued to point the gun at the victim as she was forced to get in the man’s car.

Authorities said the suspect drove north on South Creek Road. A video surveillance camera captured the suspect turning east on Sunset Drive toward Ortigalita Road, south of Los Banos.

Deputies described the victim is an Asian female adult about 20 to 30 years of age, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with short black hair, wearing a white dress with different colored polka dots.

The suspect is an Asian male adult about 20 to 30 years of age, 5-foot-5, 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap.

The suspect vehicle appeared to be a white 4-door, 90s model, Lexus sedan.

The incident is still being investigated at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.

