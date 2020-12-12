Merced County man of 7 separate counts convicted of lewd acts on a child under 14

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was convicted Friday of seven separate counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, according to the Merced County District Attorney.

Jose Juan Ibarra Pineda faces 105 years to life in prison at his upcoming sentencing hearing on Jan. 12.

In 2018, Los Banos police officers were informed about an incident involving an eight-year-old – leading to investigators finding multiple victims.

Three victims testified about the abuse they experienced.

The youngest victim, who is now 10 years old, and two adult victims described events that occurred when they were children.

All three victims were of similar age when their abuse occurred and all three encountered Pineda as a result of family connections.