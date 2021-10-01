Merced County man convicted of multiple sex crimes with child

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced County jury has convicted a man for molesting a child under the age of 10.

On Thursday, officials say the jury found Marcos Millan of Livingston guilty on all counts after hearing testimony earlier this week describing his continued abuse of the 10-year-old child.

Court documents say Millan’s continued abuse began when the child was five or six years old and occurred in Atwater and after the family moved to Merced.

Officials say during the summer of 2018, when the victim was 10-years-old, they disclosed the abuse to a family member who informed the child’s mother.

According to the D.A., Millan was found guilty of violating several penal codes which included sexual intercourse or sodomy of a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation or sexual penetration of child 10 years or younger and lewd acts upon a child under 14.

Authorities say Millan will return to court on Oct. 29, 2021, for sentencing and that he faces a maximum sentence of 70 years to life, plus an additional 10 years in state prison.