Merced County Jail escapees were helped by family and friends, sheriff says

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

MERCED, California, (KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of six people who allegedly helped six inmates escape from the Merced County Jail. They include:

  • 46-year-old Sonia Montes from Merced
  • 66-year-old Elvira Aleman De Montes from Atwater
  • 20-year-old Alexia Hernandez-Ramirez from Atwater
  • 19-year-old Arthur Quirarte from Atwater
  • 41-year-old Rosario Coronado from Merced
  • 28-year-old Raheem Hill from Merced

It was also determined several other individuals may have been involved. Investigators are looking into other possible conspirators.

Criminal defense attorney David Mugridge says each of the alleged accomplices could face a maximum sentence of 3 years and 8 months per inmate they helped escape, but their sentencing will depend on several key factors – including their involvement and criminal history.

“Did they actually plan it, did they just come along for the ride if you will, did they do something that makes them more significant, for example, if there was only one getaway car then obviously that person involved in the getaway is very, very important,” said Mugridge.

Mugridge advises anyone else involved in the escape to come forward with information and turn themselves in.

“We have to take a look at the facts. Were they aware they did something was wrong in the early stages and they regretted it and turned themselves in? That would be a smart thing to do at this point,” said Mugridge.

Still on the run are 19-year-old Gabriel Coronado and 20-year-old Jorge Barron, both from Atwater, and 21-year-old Manuel Leon from Vallejo.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office believes the inmates may be getting help – but deputies are confident they will all be found. Of the captures, one was caught in Firebaugh and the other two in San Diego.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 per escapee being offered by the United States Marshals Service for information leading to the apprehension of 20-year-old Jorge Barron from Atwater, 19-year-old Gabriel Coronado from Atwater, and 21-year-old Manuel Leon from Vallejo.

Officials said the escapees are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach and instead call 911.

A TIP LINE has been set up by the US Marshals Service and all information given can remain anonymous and could help bring these criminals to justice. To provide information you can call: 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.