Merced County Jail escapee captured in Livingston

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Jail escapee, 19-year-old Gabriel Francis Coronado was arrested in Livingston Saturday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

19-year-old Gabriel Francis

Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s STAR Team said they were patrolling the area of Westside and Robin avenues after receiving complaints of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area.

Once deputies located the vehicle, they recognized the passenger as one of the escapees from the Merced County Jail. Coronado was taken into custody, according to Merced Sheriffs.

Two of the escapees, 20-year-old Jorge Barron, and 21-year-old Manuel Leon are still wanted by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

21-years-old Manuel Leon

20-years-old Jorge Barron

A TIP LINE has been set up by the U.S. Marshals Service and a reward of up to $10,000 per escapee is being offered for any information leading to the apprehension of these subjects.