Merced County deputies shoot and kill suspect holding knives following stand-off in Dos Palos

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies shot and killed a suspect armed with knives early Sunday morning following nearly an hour-long standoff in Dos Palos during which he held a woman and three children hostage, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 1300 Ida Street around 3 a.m. for a report of a male inside a residence threatening to stab a woman and her three children in the neck.

Arriving deputies reported that the woman and kids were inside a bedroom as the suspect was pacing the hallway in front of the room with two kitchen knives, with one in each hand, the Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect threatened to rush the victims and stab them if deputies came into the residence.

Deputies were able to speak with the victims and supect through a locked window.

The Sheriff’s Office said they made several attempts to negotiate with the suspect, but he ignored deputies and their commands to drop the knives. Several attempts were made to get the suspect to allow the children to leave but he continued to ignore the deputies.

After almost an hour of negotiations, the suspect rushed into the room and deputies shot the man through the bedroom window. Deputies entered the residence and were able to take the victims from the residence.

CPR on the suspect was attempted by deputies but he died at the scene after paramedics arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The coroner’s office is working on identifying the suspect and notifying next of kin.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.